Mumbai, June 29: Reigning world champion and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra reclaimed his number one spot in men's javelin throw world rankings from Anderson Peters of Grenada following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage.

1. Neeraj Chopra

The Paris Diamond League winner Neeraj reclaimed the top spot after his points soared to 1,445 compared to Peters' tally of 1,431.

2. Anderson Peters

After Neeraj soared to new heights, Grenada’s Anderson Peters slipped to the second spot with a points tally of 1,431.

3. Julian Weber

Germany's Julian Weber, who has the best throw of 2025 so far, a 91.06 effort at the Doha Diamond League, is third in the rankings with 1407 points.

4. Arshad Nadeem

The reigning Olympic champion, Arshad Nadeem, who defeated Neeraj Chopra in the Paris 2024 Olympics, sits at number four with 1,370 points to his name.

5. Jakub Vadlejch

Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, is in fifth spot, completing a very impressive-looking top five with 1346 points.