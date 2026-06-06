New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 2 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Basketball fever is at an all-time high as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2026. After a thrilling Game 1 that saw the Knicks emerge victorious with a 105-95 score, leading the series 1-0, all eyes turn to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for tonight's crucial clash. Fans across India and the globe are eagerly anticipating another captivating encounter between these two storied franchises. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Courtside PDA After New York Knicks’ Historic Win (Watch Viral Video).

Match Details: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game 2

The highly anticipated Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026. The tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET (Eastern Time). For Indian viewers, this translates to 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, home of the Spurs.

Where to Watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 2 Live in India?

For basketball enthusiasts in India, there are multiple avenues to catch the live-action of the NBA Finals Game 2:

Television: The NBA Finals does not have a official broadcast partner in India.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the game online via Amazon Prime after buying a subscription. Additionally, NBA Finals 2026 games, including Game 2, are available for free live streaming on the official NBA YouTube channel in India.

Global Live Streaming & Broadcast Options

Viewers in other key regions also have dedicated platforms to watch the NBA Finals:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform(s) USA ABC ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (select regions) UK N/A (Streaming Exclusive for Finals) Prime Video, NBA League Pass Australia ESPN (via Foxtel) Kayo Sports, Disney Plus, NBA League Pass

Series Overview and Key Players

The 2026 NBA Finals sees a captivating rematch of the 1999 championship between the Knicks and the Spurs. The Knicks, who last won a championship in 1973, swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals and are currently on an impressive 12-game winning streak. Led by the dynamic Jalen Brunson, who earned the Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference Finals MVP, New York is determined to end its 53-year title drought. Michael Jordan Viral Video: Tyler Reddick Shuts Down Questions Regarding NBA Legend's Interaction With Son.

The San Antonio Spurs, last champions in 2014, feature the extraordinary 7-foot-4 talent Victor Wembanyama, who at 22 years old has already been named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. The Spurs reached the Finals after an epic seven-game triumph over the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the Western Conference Finals. Alongside Wembanyama, players like De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson have also had notable campaigns, contributing significantly to their team's success. After losing Game 1 at home, the Spurs will be looking to even the series tonight on their home court.

This Game 2 promises to be another thrilling chapter in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable NBA Finals. Don't miss a moment of the action!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).