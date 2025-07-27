India's all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to face legal trouble, with his former agency suing the star cricketer for unpaid dues worth INR 5 crore. Player management agency Square The One Private Limited has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, alleging breach of management agreement and non-payment. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 With Injury, Replacement Yet to be Named

A reported by India Today, the relationship between Reddy and Square The One broke down during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where the Indian cricketer made his international breakthrough. Reddy signed with another manager of another Team India cricketer, who was also present during BGT 2024-25.

Square The One represented Reddy since 2021, before the all-rounder came into the national radar with his performances in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad, having facilitated several brand endorsements and partnerships during their four-year contract.

Such incidences are common, which rarely ever reach the court of law, but with Reddy unwilling to pay unpaid dues, the agency was forced to take the player to court, with the case expected to be heard on July 28, in the Delhi High Court.

Reddy's trajectory since BGT 2024-25 has been below par, with the player undergoing a poor patch in IPL 2025 and then suffering a serious knee injury during India's ongoing tour of England after multiple failures at Edgbaston and Lord's Test before being ruled out.

