Young Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his Test debut in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, reflected on his experience in the series as he shared a post on social media. Nitish, who scored a century at Melbourne during the fourth Test match said 'the last two months have been nothing short of an opportunity to grow, as a player and a person'. He also promised the fans 'we will be back, tougher and stronger'. Nitish Kumar Reddy Receives Grand Welcome At Visakhapatnam Airport As He Returns Home Following His Stunning Performance For Team India During BGT 2024-25 in Australia (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Reflects Back at Feelings Of Being Part of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

From setting alarms to watch Test matches in Australia to gaining a firsthand sense of the Australian shores, the last two months have been nothing short of an opportunity to grow, as a player and a person too. Not the way we wanted to end the series. We'll be back, tougher and… pic.twitter.com/AQt1AhKppz — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) January 13, 2025

