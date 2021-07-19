The Norwegian women’s beach volleyball team had earlier alleged that the tournament organiser had forced the players to play in bikinis instead of shorts. And now in their bronze medal match against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship in Varna, Bulgaria the players indeed refused to play in bikinis and instead wore shorts. As per the International Handball Federation's (IHF) rules, the players should wear bikinis and any violation will lead to possible fine. Norwegian Women’s Beach Volleyball Team Forced to Play in Bikinis, Players Allege Sexualisation.

It is learnt now that the Norwegian women’s beach volleyball team is ready to pay the fine as they played in shorts. “Of course we would pay any fine. We are all in the same boat,” Norwegian Handball Federation president Kare Geir Lio was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

“The most important thing is to have equipment that athletes are comfortable with. It should be a free choice within a standardised framework,” Lio added.

Reportedly, Norwegian Handball Federation had earlier approached the European Handball Federation (EHF) for permission to play in shorts. However, they were told that it may attract fine. Meanwhile, EHF is yet to decide whether to fine the Norwegian Handball Federation or not.

