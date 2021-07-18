Norwegian women’s beach volleyball team has alleged that the tournament organiser has forced the players to play in bikinis instead of shorts. Players alleged that the bikinis are too ‘revealing’ and ‘make them feel sexualised’. Not only this, the players claim that the organiser has threatened to fine them. In a viral post, a Twitter user wrote, “The Norwegian beach volleyball girls wanted to play in these shorts instead of in bikini bottoms which they found too revealing but were threatened by the EC tournament organiser with fines if they wore anything covering more than 10cm of their butts.” Volleyball Player Slips And Plunges Down 50-Feet-Waterfall in Hawaii, Her GoPro Camera Captures the Terrifying Accident (Watch Video).

“This is what they have to wear. They say these bottoms make them feel unnecessarily sexualized + uncomfortable when they have their periods and the likes. They will however play in them as long as they are mandatory by the CEV,” she wrote in another tweet.

Interestingly, as per the new rules adopted by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in 2012, players are free to wear shorts and sleeved tops. Earlier this year, at a tournament in Qatar female players were asked to wear shirts and long trousers rather than the usual bikinis. FIVB said, the rule is “out of respect for the culture and traditions of the host country”.

