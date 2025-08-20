The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 edition will begin on August 29. The PKL season 12 will see 12 teams - Bengal Warriorz, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Telegu Titans, and UP Yoddhas facing each other in a double round-robin format, followed by playoffs and finals. The 2025 edition of PKL will feature four cities – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. For the first time since 2018, PKL will return to Vizag. Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About PKL Season 12.

The PKL action will begin in Vizag, and then the action will shift towards Jaipur's Indoor Hall, SMS Stadium, from September 12. After the conclusion of the second leg, the third leg of the PKL 2025 season will start at Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex on October 13. A total of 108 league-stage fixtures will be contested in PKL season 12. The schedule for the playoffs will be revealed later. Haryana Steelers are the defending champions, and they will begin their title defence against the Bengal Warriorz on August 31.

Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Matches Live Telecast on TV in India?

Yes, Star Sports has the official broadcasting rights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season in India. Hence, Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the PKL 2025 matches on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming options, scroll down below. PKL 2025: Patna Pirates Eye Record-Extending Fourth Pro Kabaddi League Trophy With Top Defenders and Quality Raiders.

Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Yes, JioHotstar has the digital rights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season. Hence, Indian fans can watch the live streaming online of PKL 2025 matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

