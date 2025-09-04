The World Boxing Championships 2025 event will kick off on September 4. The World Boxing Championships 2025 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. India will field a 20-member team at the Boxing tournament. Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will return to the international boxing ring after a year. The World Boxing Championships 2025 will be the inaugural event, which is being organised by World Boxing. For those unversed, World Boxing is the newly formed global governing body for the sport. Imane Khelif, Controversial Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Boxer, Moves to Court of Arbitration for Sports Against New Genetic Sex Test Ruling by World Boxing: Report.

The World Boxing Championships 2025 will feature over 550 boxers from more than 65 nations. The medals of the 2025 edition will be awarded across 20 weight divisions - 10 for men and 10 for women. All bouts of the World Boxing Championships 2025 will consist of three three-minute rounds, judged on the "Ten Point Must" scoring system. The quarter-finals will start on September 10, followed by the semi-finals on September 12 and 13. The finals of the boxing event are on September 14.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Details

Event World Boxing Championships 2025 Date September 4 to September 14 Venues M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurovision Sport (live streaming)

How to Watch World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Telecast in India?

No, there will be no official live telecast available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches live on television in India. World Boxing 2025: India Ends Their Campaign on a High Note With Six Medals, Including a Gold.

How to Watch World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Yes, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to see the live streaming of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport.

