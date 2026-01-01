New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai, January 1: The Sirai 2025 movie has emerged as a surprise commercial winner for the Tamil film industry, ending the year on a high note with steady collections. Directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari and written by the acclaimed Tamizh, the police procedural has officially crossed the USD 1.12 million (9.38 crore Indian rupees) mark in India net earnings by its eighth day. Released on 25 December 2025, the film has maintained a consistent "one-crore-a-day" streak, proving that content-driven dramas can thrive alongside big-budget spectacles.

Sirai 2025 Movie Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

The film opened with a solid 1.05 crore Indian rupees on Christmas Day and saw a significant jump over its first weekend. Unlike many action films that witness a sharp weekday drop, Sirai benefited from the holiday season and positive word-of-mouth. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses INR 1,110 Crore Worldwide, Beats ‘Pushpa 2’ in THIS Record.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the day-wise India net collections are as follows:

25 December 2025 [1st Thursday]: INR 1.05 crore

26 December 2025 [1st Friday]: INR 0.9 crore

27 December 2025 [1st Saturday]: INR 1.3 crore

28 December 2025 [1st Sunday]: INR 1.8 crore

29 December 2025 [1st Monday]: INR 1.2 crore

30 December 2025 [1st Tuesday]: INR 1.35 crore

31 December 2025 [1st Wednesday]: INR 1.3 crore

1 January 2026 [2nd Thursday]: INR 0.32 crore (Early Estimates)

The total eight-day domestic net collection stands at approximately 9.38 crore Indian rupees, with the worldwide gross nearing 11 crore Indian rupees.

Sirai 2025 Movie Budget and Profitability Analysis

One of the most impressive aspects of the Sirai 2025 movie is its return on investment (ROI). Mounted on a controlled budget of approximately USD 360,000 (3 crore Indian rupees), the film reached its break-even point within just four days of its release.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner, the project has already delivered a profit of over 200% to its makers. Trade analysts have declared the film a "Super Hit" in the mid-budget category, attributing its success to the strategic release window and the minimal competition from other regional releases.

Critical Acclaim and Audience Response

The Sirai 2025 movie has received glowing reviews from both critics and industry veterans. Director Shankar recently took to social media to praise the film, stating it "moved him to tears" and lauded Vikram Prabhu for his "staunch performance."

The film is being viewed as a spiritual successor to Taanakkaran, with Vikram Prabhu playing an experienced police officer dealing with systemic flaws and personal empathy while escorting a prisoner. The debut performance of LK Akshay Kumar as the prisoner Abdul Rauf has also been highlighted as a standout element of the film. ‘Together Forever’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Late Wife Shefali Jariwala in Emotional New Year 2026 Post (Watch Video).

Occupancy Rates and Future Outlook

With no major Tamil releases scheduled for the first week of January, the Sirai 2025 movie is expected to easily cross the 12-crore mark before the Pongal festival releases arrive, solidifying its status as one of the most profitable Tamil films of the year.

