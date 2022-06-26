New Delhi, June 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted some top moments from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held in Haryana in his weekly radio show 'Mann ki baat'. The Prime Minister mentioned that 12 National records will created at the games with 11 of them coming from women athletes. Out of those 12 records Manipur weightlifter Martina Devi bagged a total of 8 National records. Chess Olympiad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches First-Ever Torch Relay for 44th Edition of Tournament.

The Prime Minister also said that several athletes who competed at the games this year came from humble families and their parents had a major role to play in the life of those athletes. PM Modi mentioned Adil Altaf, a tailor's son from Srinagar, who won the 70km road cycling race at KIYG 2021 and made the entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir proud. He also mentioned about gold medal winning weightlifters L Dhanush and Kajol Sargar. A Chennai carpenter's son, L Dhanush, won weightlifting gold medals at the games, while Kajol from Sangli, Maharashtra, dabbled between helping her tea vendor father and weightlifting training.

