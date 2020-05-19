Rani Rampal, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain, Proud of Her Cart-Puller Father; Says Hard Work Always Pays Off

Rani Rampal and her father (Photo Credits: @imranirampal/Twitter)

Rani Rampal, the Indian women's hockey team captain, shared an inspirational post on her official Twitter account with her followers. Rani's father has worked as a cart-puller, and the hockey player feels proud of his hard-working parent. Rani, who earlier this year became the first hockey player to win the 'World Games Athlete of the Year', shared a picture collage of herself and her father. The hockey player emphasised on working hard always.

"It doesn't matter where u start but it's matter where u finish M a proud daughter of a proud father hard work alwys pays off [sic]," tweeted Rani, who received the Padma Shri—the fourth highest civilian honour by the government this year.

Here's Rani's Post

It doesn’t matter where u start but it’s matter where u finish 💪M a proud daughter of a proud father 🇮🇳🏑hard work alwys pays off ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4S0gQ006WT — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2020

Rani started playing hockey at an early age of six, and she was the youngest player at the Shahbad Hockey Academy in Haryana. She was coached by Dronacharya Award recipient, Baldev Singh. Rani then made her international debut in 2008.

Rani was instrumental in helping India win the silver medal at the 2009 Asia Cup. In 2010, Rani was part of the Indian squad for Women's Hockey World Cup in Argentina, and she was just 15, making her the youngest member of team India. In the World Cup, Rani netted seven goals.

In 2017, she was named as India's captaincy, and in the same year, under Rani's captaincy, India created history as they won the Women's Asia Cup, thus earning a direct qualification for the FIH Women's World Cup in 2018.