The Hockey India League (HIL), India's foremost professional field hockey competition, is set to make its return for the 2025-26 season. After a successful return last year after a seven-year break, HIL 2026 will continue to provide a crucial platform for both domestic and international talent while re-engaging a passionate fan base. HIL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Hockey India League Men's Franchises After Mini-Auction.

Rarh Bengal Tigers are the current champions, having won HIL 2024-25, and will look to defend their title when the seventh edition of the popular hockey league commences from January 3 and concludes on January 26, 2026. A total of eight teams — Delhi SG Pipers, Hyderabad Toofans, Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, Rah Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Tamil Dragons, and a HIL Governing Council-Run Club — will participate.

Hockey India League 2025-26 Time and Venue

The HIL 2025-26 is scheduled to start on January 3.

Venues: Chennai, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar

Time: 7:30 PM IST, 5:00 PM How to Watch Hockey India League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the HIL 2026 action live: Live Streaming: Fans in India can switch to the Sony LIV app for live streaming viewing options of the Hockey India League 2026. The WAVES app will also provide live viewing online options for HIL 2026 matches, along with the Hockey India League YouTube channel. Hockey India League Governing Council Takes Over UP Rudras Franchise for HIL 2026 Season . Telecast: Hockey fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the Hockey India League on Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Ten 3 Hindi channels, with Sony Sports Network as their official broadcaster. DD Sports will also provide live viewing options for HIL 2026.



