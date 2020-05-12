Sebastian Vettel, Four-Time Formula One World Champion, to Leave Ferrari at End of Year After Contract Negotiations Break Down: Report

Sebastian Vettel (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 after contract talks between the four-time Formula One world champion broke down, said several reports. Vettel’s three-year contract, which was signed in 2017, expires at the end of the year and although negotiations have been long ongoing between both parties to extend the contract, talks reportedly have come to a halt with Vettel making the decision to leave the Maranello-based team. Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 after winning four titles with Red Bull and hoping to emulate childhood hero Michael Schumacher at the Italian company. Vettel had also mentioned earlier that he could have a deal on table before the season, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, starts. F1 Hopes to Start Season With Double-Header in Austria.

But according to German tabloid Bild and Auto Motor und Sport, the 32-year-old has rejected the terms of the new deal offered and will most likely leave Ferrari when his current offer expires. The report also mentioned that Vettel’s separation from Ferrari could also be announced on Tuesday. Ferrari had earlier said that Vettel was their first choice to partner young driver Charles Leclerc but wanted the German to reply to the deal at the table by April to ensure potential replacements if possible. COVID-19: F1 Shutdown Further Extended by More Than 4 Weeks.

Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported that Vettel had been offered a one-year extension but with a salary reduction. And if he leaves the Maranello-based team could look at Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Carlos Sainz both of whom are also out of contract in 2020.

Defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has also been linked to replace Hamilton, in case he leaves, but the Brit had already indicated his interest to stay with Mercedes. In case Vettel leaves, young Charles Leclerc – who many see as the future for Ferrari – could also step up as their leading driver. Leclerc, who won two races last year, has a contract until 2024.

Meanwhile, F1 hopes to start the 2020 season with the Austrian GP in July. The opening race of the season the Australian GP had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic while the remaining races, including Vietnamese and the Dutch Grand Prix, have all been postponed for the foreseeable future.