Simone Biles Takes a Dig at USA Gymnastics Over Birthday Tweet, ‘How About You Amaze Me and Do the Right Thing’ Says Olympic Champion in Heated Reply

Simone Biles (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Four-time Olympic champion and a proud owner of 30 World medals, Simone Biles hit back at the USA Gymnastics for failing to put up an independent investigation into digging up details about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Biles, one of the most successful US Olympic gymnast, celebrated her 23rd birthday on March 14, 2020 (Saturday) and was wished USA gymnastics association. In her reply, she lambasted the association for not initiating an independent investigation on Nasser despite the former US doctor being accused by over 300 female athletes of sexual abuse. In her reply, Biles also demanded that its time they start an independent investigation. Simone Biles Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About the Most Decorated United States Gymnast.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles!" the USA Gymnastics wrote on its official Twitter account alongside a video of Biles doing her regular floor exercise. "We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” they added. But unfortunately, the US Gymnastics tagged a wrong Simone Biles account in its birthday post.

USA Gymnastics Wish Simone Biles on Her Birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/Z8eW4fsC4s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 14, 2020

Hours later Biles replied to the wish and stated: “how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation.” Her reply not only exposed the US Gymnastics’ negligence as they had tagged the wrong account but also brought a bigger issue to surface.

Biles' Strong Reply to the USA Gymnastics

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

The decorated US Gymnast was referring to the case former USA gymnast team doctor Nasser, who was sentenced to 300 years in prison for indulging in child pornography and sexually abusing more than 300 female athletes. Biles herself was among the first set of athletes to have raised her voice against the abuse by Nasser.

Simone Biles on Larry Nasser Sexual Abuse Case

Ugh at the airport. Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 29, 2020

She had earlier this month tweeted “Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do,” referring to the USA Gymnastics and US Olympic organisations. The USA Gymnastics committee had in January offered a $215 million settlement to the victims of Nasser’s abuse and had asked them to settle the legal claims.