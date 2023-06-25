Berlin, June 25: Roller skaters won two gold and three silvers as India crossed the 150-medal mark on the penultimate day of the Special Olympics World Games here. Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters. With their golds, India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games. The Indian men's mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women's 5x5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday. Special Olympics World Games 2023: Golfers Ranveer Saini, Rahul Agarwal Shine; Win Gold by Huge Margin.

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men's/mixed bronze medal match. In the women's unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy encounter. On the other hand, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men's singles Level 5 tennis event. India also added a silver in the female handball, losing to Azerbaijan in the finals.

In the Athletics, India's relay teams were in action through the day, and the Men’s 4x100m team comprising of Gajendra Kumar, Baishnab Rajpalia, Saket Kundu and Rohan qualified for the finals, where they finished fourth, just outside the medals, edged out by Canada by seven hundredths of a second.

The final day’s action will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling before a grand closing ceremony closes the action in this edition of the Games, which is being held to promote recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

