Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing their first game in the Indian Super League 2025 with a home tie against the Rajasthan Royals. Under the leadership of Australian captain Pat Cummins, the team superseded expectations last term with an appearance in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Although they were completely outplayed in the summit clash, there is enough quality about them for the supporters to believe they are one of the contenders for the title. Opponents Rajasthan Royals have roped in Rahul Dravid as their head coach and the T20 World Cup winning coach will be eager to bring his expertise to guide the team well. SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 2.

Nitish Rana is an excellent addition to the Rajasthan Royals side and he will likely open the innings for the home side alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sanju Samson is not fit and has been ruled out for the next three matches. In his absence, Riyan Parag will be leading the team. Shimron Hetmyer has been around for sometime and will be a key part of their middle order.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma form the most destructive opening pair in the league and if the duo gets going, there could be no stopping the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan is a quality addition to the team and it will be interesting to see where he bats. Heinrich Klaasen and Adam Zampa should feature in the playing eleven. SRH vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 2.

When is SRH vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 is set to be played on Sunday, March 23. The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a tough battle between two quality teams with Sunrisers Hyderabad claiming a routine win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).