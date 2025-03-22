Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness last edition's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the inaugural winner's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first-double header weekend of the season on March 23. Pat Cummins will continue to lead SRH as the Australian player retained for INR 18 crore. Meanwhile, RR will be led by stand-in skipper Riyan Parag. Parag will stand in for regular captain Sanju Samson, who will play their first three IPL 2025 matches as an 'Impact Player'. Riyan Parag Set To Become Youngest Tournament Captain, All-Rounder To Lead RR in First Three IPL 2025 Matches With Sanju Samson Featuring As Batter.

SRH have retained all of its performers from the last edition, making their core the most explosive and potent in T20 format. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen will be joined by Ishan Kishan, Abhinav Manohar, and Sachin Baby, while bowling will see the inclusion of Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, and Adam Zampa making the squad well-balanced.

On the other hand, RR has a squad that might lack superstar names, but have proven performers in their lineup with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Sandeep Sharma will adding players such as Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Nitish Rana, all under the watchful eye of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winning coach Rahul Dravid.

SRH vs RR Head-To-Head Record in IPL

One glance at the statistics and instant gathering would be that nothing separates these two IPL sides. Out of 20 IPL matches against each other, SRH have come out victorious 11 times, while RR have ended over the finish line nine times. What Are IPL 2025 Virtual Groups? Know How and Why Are Teams Placed in Groups A and B in Indian Premier League Season 18.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal Pat Cummins Riyan Parag Abhishek Sharma Nitish Kumar Reddy Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Currently enjoying good form Abhishek Sharma will turn for IPL 2025, a tournament that made the young opener a household name. Sharma's aggressive approach will be challenged by Jofra Archer, against whom the Indian batter scored runs during the IND vs ENG 2025 series. Archer will be eager to get the record straight against his young nemesis. Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed the purple patch in the past year, and will once again come up against his rival Pat Cummins after BGT 2024-25. Cummins is making a return from injury, while Jaiswal will be in action after a long time, making this contest a riveting affair.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match 2 will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 is Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide SRH vs RR IPL cricket match live streaming on its app and website. JioHotstar is renamed the Disney+Hotstar app after the merger of Jio and Star Sports.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

SRH will most likely have all-rounders Abhinav Manohar and Wiaan Mulder and pacer Jaydev Unadkat as their impact players, keeping backup for all their specialist positions. On the flip side, RR will keep Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sanju Samson, Akash Madhwal, and batter Shubham Dubey as their impact players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).