Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The second match of the IPL 2025 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. The Hyderabad vs Rajasthan clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pat Cummins will continue to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riyan Parag will captain Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches. Regular skipper Sanju Samson will take up leadership duties for Rajasthan once he's fully fit. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Cricket fans will be eager to know which players make it to the playing XIs of both franchises. Although this is the season's first game for both teams, SRH and RR are likely to follow the same pattern in their upcoming matches. Both franchises have some new faces in their camp for the IPL season 18. This will be the first-day game of the IPL season 18.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Hyderabad-based franchise was the runner-up in the Indian Premier League 2024 edition. The Pat Cummins-led side will look to go one step further and lift the elusive title in the 2025 edition of the IPL. In top order, they might go with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Both are known for aggressive starts and have proved themselves in the previous edition.

At three, we could expect Ishan Kishan, which will strengthen their top order. The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Sachin Baby will solidify their middle order. Captain Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, and Adam Zampa will add more strength to the lower order and bowling department.

SRH Playing XI vs RR

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals

The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals were eliminated after reaching the playoffs in the IPL 2024 edition. For the match against SRH, Rajasthan could go with Yashasvi Jaiswal and rising youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi as their openers. At No. 3, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson might come, which will strengthen their top order. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

In the middle order, captain Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetymer will add firepower to Rajasthan's batting attack. Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma will be their frontline bowlers for the SRH clash.

RR Playing XI vs SRH

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetymer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).