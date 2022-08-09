The 2022 Commonwealth Games have come to an end as of August 8, 2022. Among the 72 nations that have competed in the quadrennial event, Australia finished first on the 2022 Birmingham Games leaderboard with a total tally of 178 medals, including 67 gold. In second and third place are England and Canada with a total of 176 (57 gold) and 92 (26 gold) medals respectively. In these 11 days, India finished in fourth place with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze and it was one of their best performances to date. Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games had quite a few historic moments for India and its athletes. The country won their first gold medals in, lawn bowls, para powerlifting, and para table tennis. The India women’s fours lawn bowls team won the gold on August 2, defeating South Africa, whereas Sudhir lifted a total of 212 kg to claim India's first gold medal in the para powerlifting competition. The third, first gold for India was won by Bhavina Patel in women’s singles C3-5 at para table tennis after defeating the Nigerian, Ikpeyoi. India Gold Medal Winners at CWG 2022.

The first gold medal of the 2022 Birmingham Games for India was won by no other than the weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as she claimed her second consecutive Commonwealth gold. Indian weightlifters won 10 medals in total consisting of 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli are the other two athletes to win gold in weightlifting. It came as a great achievement for the youngsters to win the gold at their first entry into the Commonwealth Games.

Indian wrestlers won the most number of medals for India at the 2022 Birmingham Games. They won a medal in each of the wrestling events bringing the total to 12, including 6 gold. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen Malik won the gold medals for India.

The Indian cricket team lost their final match against the Australians and claimed a silver medal, the same goes for the India men’s hockey team who lost their finals to the same opponent on the last day, winning a silver. Whereas the women’s hockey team won a bronze medal triumphing over New Zealand.

PV Sindhu also had a sensational outing as she won her maiden singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a win over Canada's Michelle Li. Lakshya Sen also won a gold in the Men's event. Meanwhile, TT stars also impressed with Sharath Kamal establishing himself as one of the greats of the sport, winning four medals in various events.

Meanwhile, the boxing contingent also had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The likes of Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won gold medals in their respective categories. Indian athletics team also had a sensational event, winning eight medals in total including one gold.

India couldn't top their last edition of the Commonwealth Games but had a great outing. In the 22nd edition. The Indian athletes broke records and wrote their names in the history book as winning the first gold in many sports and all eyes will be set on them as the next global event approaches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).