India had quite a successful outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which ended on August 8. The nation bagged a total haul of 61 medals in the competition and emerged as the fourth-best nation in the overall medal tally, only behind Canada and heavyweights Australia and England. Out of the 61, 22 were gold medals and in this article, we shall take a look at the list of the gold medallists who made the nation proud in Birmingham. India's Medal Tally & Standings at Commonwealth Games Over The Years: Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know
The first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 was won by Mirabai Chanu, who won it in the weightlifting 47kg category. That opened the floodgates for 21 more to come, across several other disciplines. The most surprising was the gold medal win in the lawn bowls event where the women's fours team did wonders and made their presence felt amongst everyone. Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal were among the boxers to clinch gold in their discipline while six of the yellow metals came from the wrestlers, whose entire contingent secured podium finishes.
India's Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2022
|
No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|
Medal
|
1
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting 47kg
|Gold
|2
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Weightlifting 57kg
|
Gold
|
3
|Achinta Sheuli
|Weightlifting 73kg
|Gold
|4
|Men’s Team
|Table Tennis
|
Gold
|
5
|Women’s Lawn Bowls Team
|Women’s Four
|Gold
|6
|Sudhir
|Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight)
|
Gold
|
7
|Bajrang Punia
|Men’s Wrestling 65kg
|Gold
|8
|Sakshi Malik
|Women’s Wrestling 62kg
|
Gold
|
9
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s Wrestling 86kg
|Gold
|10
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Men’s Wrestling 57kg
|
Gold
|
11
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women’s Wrestling 53kg
|Gold
|12
|Naveen
|Men’s Wrestling 74kg
|
Gold
|
13
|Bhavina Patel
|Women’s Singles Classes 3-5
|Gold
|14
|Amit Panghal
|Men’s Boxing
|
Gold
|
15
|Nitu Ghangas
|Women’s Boxing
|Gold
|16
|Eldhose Paul
|Men’s Triple Jump
|
Gold
|
17
|Nikhat Zareen
|Women’s Light Flyweight Boxing
|Gold
|18
|Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula
|Mixed Doubles Table Tennis
|
Gold
|
19
|PV Sindhu
|Women’s Singles Badminton
|Gold
|20
|Lakshya Sen
|Men’s Singles Badminton
|
Gold
|
21
|Sharath Kamal
|Men’s Singles Table Tennis
|Gold
|22
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
|Men’s Doubles Badminton
|
Gold
Among the gold medal winners, Lakshya Sen, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, wrestler Naveen were among the ones to clinch the top prize in their debut at the Commonwealth Games. We hope that these names continue to shine and that this list keeps on increasing in the future.
