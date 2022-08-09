India had quite a successful outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which ended on August 8. The nation bagged a total haul of 61 medals in the competition and emerged as the fourth-best nation in the overall medal tally, only behind Canada and heavyweights Australia and England. Out of the 61, 22 were gold medals and in this article, we shall take a look at the list of the gold medallists who made the nation proud in Birmingham. India's Medal Tally & Standings at Commonwealth Games Over The Years: Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know

The first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 was won by Mirabai Chanu, who won it in the weightlifting 47kg category. That opened the floodgates for 21 more to come, across several other disciplines. The most surprising was the gold medal win in the lawn bowls event where the women's fours team did wonders and made their presence felt amongst everyone. Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal were among the boxers to clinch gold in their discipline while six of the yellow metals came from the wrestlers, whose entire contingent secured podium finishes.

India's Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2022

No Athlete Discipline Medal 1 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 47kg Gold 2 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting 57kg Gold 3 Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting 73kg Gold 4 Men’s Team Table Tennis Gold 5 Women’s Lawn Bowls Team Women’s Four Gold 6 Sudhir Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight) Gold 7 Bajrang Punia Men’s Wrestling 65kg Gold 8 Sakshi Malik Women’s Wrestling 62kg Gold 9 Deepak Punia Men’s Wrestling 86kg Gold 10 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men’s Wrestling 57kg Gold 11 Vinesh Phogat Women’s Wrestling 53kg Gold 12 Naveen Men’s Wrestling 74kg Gold 13 Bhavina Patel Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold 14 Amit Panghal Men’s Boxing Gold 15 Nitu Ghangas Women’s Boxing Gold 16 Eldhose Paul Men’s Triple Jump Gold 17 Nikhat Zareen Women’s Light Flyweight Boxing Gold 18 Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Gold 19 PV Sindhu Women’s Singles Badminton Gold 20 Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles Badminton Gold 21 Sharath Kamal Men’s Singles Table Tennis Gold 22 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles Badminton Gold

Among the gold medal winners, Lakshya Sen, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, wrestler Naveen were among the ones to clinch the top prize in their debut at the Commonwealth Games. We hope that these names continue to shine and that this list keeps on increasing in the future.

