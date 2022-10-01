Sri Lanka women will commence their Women's Asia Cup T20I campaign against India on October 01 at Sylhet District Stadium. After India, Sri Lanka is the second team to reach the final of Women's Asia Cup the most number of times. Out of seven, the Islanders made it to four finals, however, failed to win even once. Sri Lanka had a disappointing outing in T20Is so far this year as it lost all three matches in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in group stage and failed to advance to the next round. Before Commonwealth Games, Sri Lanka had already lost two T20 series to Pakistan in May by 3-0 and to India in June by 2-1. After men's cricket team of Sri Lanka clinched the continental championship title weeks back, it surely would have uplifted the hopes of the women's side to deliver with the same devotion. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Sri Lanka cricket board announced the squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, 20 September. Chamari Athapaththu will be leading the side. Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani,and Vishmi Gunaratne who were part of the squad in 2022 Commonwealth Games have been dropped and replaced by Kaushani Nuthyangana, left-arm pacer Tharika Sewwandi and all-rounder Madushika Methtananda. Kanchana and Prabodhani are not selected in the squad in view of their poor performance in commonwealth games meanwhile Gunaratne will miss out due to suspected back injury. Rest of the squad will be same that travelled to Birmingham for 2022 Commonwealth Games. Women's Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Check Team Standings of T20 Tournament with Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka Match List at Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue October 01, 01:00 am India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Sylhet October 02, 01:00 am Sri Lanka Women vs UAE Women Sylhet October 04, 08:30 am Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Sylhet October 08, 08:30 pm Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Sylhet October 10, 08:30 am Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 11, 1:00 pm Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Sylhet

After the opening game against India, Sri Lanka will then face UAE on October 02 and Thailand on October 04. Since the league stage will be in round-robin format, so all the teams will be playing six matches each. Sri Lanka will lock the horns with Malaysia and Bangladesh on October 08 and 10 respectively and finally in the last league match on October 11 , the Islanders will take on Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi.

