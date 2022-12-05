The women's international cricket in India is about to return as Australia Women is all set to tour for a five-match T20I series in December 2022. The series will kick-start from December 09 and last till December 20. The Australian women's side will be travelling to India for the first time since 2018 for a limited-overs bilateral series. The last time India Women featured up against Australia Women was in the summit clash of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Championship, where the latter team emerged as the maiden winners of the title. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led her contingent to the women's T20I Asia Cup 2022 glory, will continue leading the Indian Women's team in the upcoming series, whereas, Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Australian regular captain Meg Lanning is still reported to be on an indefinite break from cricket, meanwhile Australian women's Wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has been appointed as the interim Captain of the team.

The two teams share a riveting rivalry on field and attract a good amount of attention of the cricket devotees. Since the series is exclusively scheduled to take place in Mumbai at two different locations, the rest of the audience can reach out to Live action on their television sets and through online platforms. All the updates regarding the broadcasting/media rights of the India women vs Australia Women are mentioned below in full detail. India Women’s Cricket Team 15-Member Squad for T20I Series vs Australia Announced.

How to Watch the Live Telecast of Australia Women's Tour of India 2022

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights to broadcast Australia Women's tour of India 2022 in India. The high-octane series will be live telecasted across Star Sports Channels in English and Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide live telecast but only for DD Free Dish users.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Australia Women's Tour of India 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the online video streaming platform will live stream the Australia Women's tour of India. The users will require to buy an online subscription to avail the live streaming on the application.

