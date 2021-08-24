After the opening ceremony the action at the Paralympic Games 2020 is all set to begin from August 25 onwards till September 05. At this year’s Paralympics, India has sent 54 athletes (40 men, 14 women) who will compete across nine sports. This is India’s largest ever contingent to the Summer Paralympic Games. Indian para athletes will be in action in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Canoe Sprint, Powerlifting, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and Taekwondo. Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Here’s a Full List of Indian Para Athletes Participating at the Summer Games.

On day one of the Paralympics 2020, only two Indians, Sonalben Manubhai Patel and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, will be in action. And both will be in Table Tennis. Both the Indians will be up against Chinese opponents. Sonalben will face Li Qian while Bhavina will take on Zhou Ying.

India's Schedule At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 On August 25, 2021

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes August 25, 2021 TBD Table Tennis Women's singles class 3 Sonalben Manubhai Patel August 25, 2021 TBB Table Tennis Women's singles class 4 Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

