Two-time defending Olympic Gold medallist Andy Murray has pulled out of singles competition from Tokyo Olympics due to a Quad strain.

Andy Murray's reason for his withdrawal from singles at the Olympics: quad strain. "The medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.” More tough luck. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 25, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).