Two-time defending Olympic Gold medallist Andy Murray has pulled out of singles competition from Tokyo Olympics due to a Quad strain.
"The medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”
More tough luck.
