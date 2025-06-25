  • Festivals
    When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Ben Duckett's Century, Zack Crawley and Joe Root's Half-Century Help England Complete Clinical Chase
    Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship

    The following year, he became the first British male Wimbledon champion since Fred Perry in 1936, ending the nation’s 77-year wait for a home winner at the grass-court major. In 2016, he won his second Wimbledon title and became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

    Tennis IANS| Jun 25, 2025 11:56 AM IST
    Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship
    Andy Murray, British former tennis player and coach (File Image)

    Mumbai, June 25: The All England Club have confirmed that Sir Andy Murray is set to be honoured with a statue at Wimbledon during the 2027 edition of the tournament, which will mark 150 years since the tournament began. Murray became the first British Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 at the 2012 US Open, where he battled past Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final. Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jiri Lehecka To Clinch Queen’s Club Championships 2025 Title.

    The following year, he became the first British male Wimbledon champion since Fred Perry in 1936, ending the nation’s 77-year wait for a home winner at the grass-court major. In 2016, he won his second Wimbledon title and became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

    "We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here [at Wimbledon] and we're working closely with him and his team. The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877. He's got to rightly be very involved in that, and he and his team will be," said Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, to the Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People podcast.

    As per the BBC, in 2018, former Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis had confirmed the club’s intentions to honour Murray with a statue when he eventually retired. A two-time Olympic men’s singles gold medallist, Murray called curtains on his illustrious playing career after the 2024 Paris Olympics. A bronze statue of Fred Perry was erected at Wimbledon in 1984 to commemorate 50 years since his first singles championship. Alexander Bublik Beats Daniil Medvedev in Terra Wortmann Open 2025 Men's Singles Final Match, Tennis Star Claims Second Title in Three Years in Halle.

    "Now he's retired, we're very much looking at how we can embrace him, for him to be a part of the club in the long term. We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros, which was all very special. We thought, 'What do we want for Andy? ',” Jevans added.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

