One of the greatest ever to play the game, tennis ace Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987, and in 2025, he is celebrating his 38th grand birthday. The Belgrade-born legend Novak Djokovic continues to charm us with his epic gameplay and unbelievable milestones. The Serbian great who has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, and also stayed the world no. 1 for a record 428 weeks, in 13 different years, is growing old, but is showing no symbol of slowing down. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Ahead of French Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic turned pro in 2003 and has never looked back since then. The GOAT tennis player has 99 career titles to his name, third in the Open Era, only behind the greats Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic, currently sitting at the no. Six rank in Singles does have a bright chance of beating both. With numerous accolades and decades of illustrious performances, Novak Djokovic has made us witness many notable, memorable, epic matches. Below is a list of five of the best matches Novak Djokovic played in his great career. Novak Djokovic Acknowledges ‘Greatness’ of Fellow Countryman Nikola Jokic After NBA Star Sets Regular Season Record (See Post).

Five Memorable Matches Novak Djokovic Won

1. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (2012 Australian Open final)

The Australian Open 2012 final match was probably the most epic match Novak Djokovic played in his remarkable career. Up against his contemporary rival, Rafael Nadal, this match was sort of a confirmation that the battle will go on for long. Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5, in what was the longest Grand Slam final of the tie-break era, bettering the the 1988 US Open final. Novak Djokovic was down 2-4 before pulling the epic winner from the deciders, extending the winning run over Rafael Nadal to an exciting seven.

2. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic (2018 Wimbledon semi-final)

Just when Novak Djokovic's incredible career was looking to slow down, he pulled this win over his rival Rafael Nadal in the 2018 Wimbledon semi-final. Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8. After missing the second half of 2017, and putting up a dissatisfactory performance in the first two majors of 2018, Novak Djokovic pulled this banger. In this intense dramatic encounter, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hit 73 winners and made 42 unforced errors. After five hours and 15 minutes, the eventual champion Novak Djokovic earned the winner as he saved five break points in the decider to make it 10-8.

3. Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem (2020 Australian Open Final)

This was Novak Djokovic's eighth Australian Open Title, he was successful in defending it, after bagging it in 2019. He also won the Australian Open 2021. The Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem was a classic five-set game, where the Serbian won 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a match that expanded over four hours. The Australian Open final had marked the 17th Grand Slam title for Novak Djokovic.

4. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz (2025 Australian Open quarter-final)

Novak Djokovic was a bit back-footed before facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2025 quarter-final. The Serbian maestro had lost in the two encounters prior to this in the Grand Slam against Carlos Alcaraz and was seeded seventh, while the Spaniard was seeded third. Novak Djokovic was on the back foot on the first set too, but later pulled a classic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory to claim the win in quarters. Novak Djokovic Claims Majority of Players Sense ‘Favouritism’ in Jannik Sinner’s Doping Ban by WADA.

5. Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray (2012 Australian Open semi-final)

Andy Murray, another Tennis great, was very close to making Novak Djokovic suffer defeat against him in the Australian Open 2012 semi-final in Melbourne. This was another classic five-set encounter and in this one, Novak Djokovic was actually trailing after the first two sets. But the legend Novak Djokovic pulled another classic, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-1, 7-5.

