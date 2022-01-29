The finals of the Australian Open 2022 are here. The Rod Laver Arena is all set to welcome the Women's Australian Open 2022 singles game where the fans will have Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Rose Collins are all set to have a face-off with each other. The winner here will walk away with the title. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. Rafael Nadal Reacts After Entering Australian Open 2022 Final, Writes, ‘I Feel Alive in Terms of My Tennis Life’ (Check Post).

So this is the fifth time that the two stalwarts are locking horns with each other. The last time the two stalwarts met each other was during the second round in Adelaide where Collins walked away with a 6-3 6-4 win. Ash Barty made her way into the finals after defeating Madison Key in straight sets. She defeated Keys 6-1 6-3. The Australian has fired seven aces and is yet to concede a single double fault. Danielle Rose Collins on the other hand registered a 6-4 6-1 win against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022. The American tennis ace has blasted seven aces so far in the tournament and has conceded four double faults. So overall, the match will be quite an interesting one. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2022?

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins match in women’s singles final encounter of Australian Open 2022 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 29, 2022 (Satuday). The match is scheduled to start at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins, Australian Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Matteo BerreAshleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins women’s singles final match of Australian Open 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of 2022 Australian Open in India. Viewers can enjoy live action of the match Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins, Australian Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Australian Open Women's Singles final match for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).