The main draw of the Australian Open (AO) 2023 is nearing as the season's first grand slam kicks-off from January 16. As the Qualifiers are already underway, Katie Boulter, Brits Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston are few to name who could possibly break into the Australian Open main. The current world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who sustained a leg injury, is set to miss the 2023 edition of Australian Open. In his absence, Rafael Nadal enters as a favourite followed by Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger Aliassime, completing the top five in that order in Men's singles. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are the top seeds from Women's singles. Australian Open 2023: COVID-19 Positive Players Can Compete at the Tennis Grand Slam.

The promising three week mega event has already sent the waves of exuberation among the die-hard tennis fans. After experiencing some gripping encounters which went down the wire, including the men's singles final in last year's Australian Open, the expectations for this year's season are as high among the people who follow the sport. While the prestigious tournament will be held at Melbourne Park, tennis admirers from across the world including India can catch the live action on their TV sets and through online mediums. For all the details regarding the channel that will be live telecasting the AO 2023 and online platforms for live streaming in India, read below. When is Australian Open 2023? Know Schedule, Start Date and Timings of the Tennis Matches in IST Along with Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Australian Open 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2023 in India. All the matches will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD among other channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Australian Open 2023 in India?

For online live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network to catch all the tennis action in India. The premium subscription of SonyLIV will be required by the users to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2023 on its application and website.

