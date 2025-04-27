Famous People Born on April 24: April 24th honours a diverse group of accomplished individuals, beginning with Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer whose sporting prowess has inspired millions. The day also celebrates the iconic Barbra Streisand, a celebrated singer and actress, and Kelly Clarkson, a popular singer and television personality. From the world of acting, Shirley MacLaine, known for her long and successful career, and Jack Quaid, a rising talent, share this birthdate. Additionally, personalities like Alexis Ohanian and Ashleigh Barty celebrate their birthdays, adding to the diversity of talent born on this day. This collection of personalities highlights the varied achievements and contributions of those born on this day.

Famous April 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sachin Tendulkar Kelly Clarkson Barbra Streisand Jack Quaid Varun Dhawan Djimon Hounsou Joe Keery Alexis Ohanian Ashleigh Barty S. K. Prasad Kumar Dharmasena Sikandar Raza Damien Fleming Venkataramana Rajkumar (24 April 1929 – 12 April 2006) Mac Mohan (24 April 1938 – 10 May 2010) Pramod Sawant Sharad Bobde Rajat Barmecha Kanika Maheshwari

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 01:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).