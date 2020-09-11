Dominic Thiem will take on Daniil Medvedev in the second semi-finals of US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New, York on September 12, 2020 (early Saturday morning). This will be the fourth meeting between the two players with Austrian edging the head-to-head record. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev in US Open 2020 can scroll down below. Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open 2020 After Losing to Victoria Azarenka in Semi-Finals, Fans Express Disappointment With Memes.

World No 3, Dominic Theim is yipped by many as the favourite to win US Open this year but will face a tough task against third seed Daniil Medvedev. The Austrian has dropped just one set in the tournament thus far and appears determined to get his maiden Grand Slam title this year. Medvedev made it to the finals of the Grand Slam last year but fell short against Rafael Nadal and will be hoping to better that feat. Novak Djokovic Loses Over Rs 1 Crore Prize Money Earned at US Open 2020 After Accidentally Hurling Ball At Lineswoman.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Semi-Final Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Semi-Final in men's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 12, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Semi-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Semi-Final on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 of Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev Men’s Semi-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the of Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 men's singles Semi-Final match online for its fans in India.

