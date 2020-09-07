Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open 2020 after he accidentally hit a lineswoman in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta. Following his disqualification, Djokovic forfeits the ranking points and $250,000 (around 1.83 crore INR) in prize money he earned in the tournament, confirmed The United States Tennis Association (USTA). US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Disqualified After Shot Hits Line Judge (Watch Video).

“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open,” read the statement from USTA. Nick Kyrgios Takes a Salty Jibe at Novak Djokovic, Labels Tennis Ace a ‘Joker’ After the Serbian Accidentally Hurls Ball At Lineswoman During US Open 2020.

“Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all the ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines with respect to the offending incident,” it added.

After Djokovic’s disqualification, Pablo Carreno Busta was then adjudged as the winner. With this, comes to an end Djokovic’s 29-match winning streak and his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title.

