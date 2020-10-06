Dominic Thiem will continue his charge at a maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros when he plays Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-final of men’s singles in French Open 2020. Thiem came through a tricky draw to reach the quarter-final for the third successive year at Roland Garros and will hope to continue his run as he chases a first French Open title win. His opponent, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman is only making his second quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros and has never made it past this round at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the live-action of Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final match in French Open 2020 should scroll down for all information.

Thiem overcame young Hugo Gaston in a five-set thriller in the last round to reach the quarters. He had not dropped a set until then and went two sets ahead against Gaston, who survived match points to take the game to a fifth set before eventually falling short. Schwartzman, on the other, has come through an easy draw and has not dropped a single set. Thiem and Schwartzman have met eight times in the past and Thiem leads the head-to-head records with 6 wins.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will take place on October 6 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros and it has a tentative start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can live telecast the Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final clash on Star Sports channels. Fans need to inly tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to catch the live action of men’s singles match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the game live on television can also follow it live online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final match online for its fans in India.

