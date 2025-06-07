Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Aryna Sabalenka is set to lock horns with Coco Gauff in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter in the women's singles final at the French Open 2025. Both players will hope to win their maiden French Open title and this battle is expected to be a pretty intense one. Aryna Sabalenka heads into this contest on the back of a massive win over reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-final and she will hope to have her hands on the Roland Garros title finally. The Belarusian, who is also the world's top-ranked player, will look to add a fourth Grand Slam title to her trophy cabinet. Having lost the Australian Open final earlier this year, Aryna Sabalenka would be determined to go all the way this time around. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-Match Winning Streak, Enters Roland Garros Final for the First Time.

However, for Coco Gauff, it would be a second Grand Slam title if she ends up winning it. Interestingly, Coco Gauff's only Grand Slam title so far is the US Open title in 2023, where she beat Aryna Sabalenka to capture the crown. The 21-year-old outclassed high-flying Lois Boisson in the semi-final and would look to give her absolute best in winning the French Open 2025 title. Prior to the French Open 2025, Coco Gauff had made it to the final of the Italian Open 2025, where she lost to Jasmine Paolini. In terms of head-to-head contests, both players have won five matches against each other.

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Women's Singles Final?

Aryna Sabalenka is set to go up against Coco Gauff in the women's singles final at the French Open 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Beats Lois Boisson To Set Up Final With Aryna Sabalenka.

Where to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Women's Singles Final Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the French Open 2025. Fans in India can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming?

Fans also have online viewing options for the French Open 2025. SonyLIV will provide Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live streaming on its app and website, but fans will need to have a subscription to watch the same. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website and fans will require a match pass or a tour pass to watch the match.

