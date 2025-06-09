Mumbai, June 9: The last night's French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, which saw Alcaraz capture his fifth major title, was one for the ages. Let us look at five records/milestones from this match.

Longest Final in French Open History

Jannik Sinner (Photo Credit: X/@rolandgarros)

With the match spanning five hours and 29 minutes, Alcaraz and Sinner put on the longest final in French Open history. Roland Garros 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Eye-Catching Run at French Open Ends in Heartbreak After Flawless Fortnight in Paris.

First-Ever Grand Slam Final Between Players Born in 2000s

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcarez (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sinner (23) and Alcaraz (22) are both 2000s-born stars, making this the first-ever Grand Slam final between players born in the 21st century.

An Edge-of-the-Seat Final

Jannik Sinner. (Photo credits: X/@janniksin)

This was the first-ever French Open final to go into a fifth-set tie break, and Alcaraz came out on top with a margin of 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2).

Alcaraz in Company of the Elite

Carlos Alcaraz (Photo credit: X @carlosalcaraz)

Alcaraz joined the elite company of Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal to become only third man this century to defend their French Open crown. Roland Garros 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Successfully Defends French Open Title in Historic Clash With Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz first Player from 2000s to Achieve Unique Feat

Carlos Alcaraz (Photo Credit: X/@rolandgarros)

This victory is also his 20th tour-level title, making him the first player born in the 2000s to achieve the milestone. This is his fifth Grand Slam title and he is the third-youngest to reach the five-major mark, behind, Bjorn Borg (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).