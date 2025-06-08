Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the summit clash of men's singles at the French Open 2025, Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz in a bid to win the Roland Garros Grand Slam on June 8. Sinner is aiming for his first-ever French Open title, while Alcaraz, who is the defending champion, is aiming to clinch the Roland Garros Grand Slam for the second time. Sinner will be more motivated to win the title, having lost a chance to clinch the French Open title last year, where Alcaraz won 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Three Sets to Clinch Her Maiden Roland Garros Women's Singles Title

The last time Sinner and Alcaraz clashed in an ATP final, the latter won the contest at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome. Overall, the Spaniard holds an advantage against the Italian, 7-4 in head-to-head, including a 1-0 record at Roland Garros. Sinner, who is ranked number one in the world, is yet to drop a set at the French Open 2025 and is coming off a win over Novak Djokovic, while Alcaraz comes into the contest with a walkover win in the semifinals.

When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Men's Singles Final?

Jannik Sinner will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at the French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 8. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, and starts at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Hopes Novak Djokovic Isn’t Retiring After Semifinal Loss at Roland Garros, Says ‘Tennis Still Needs Him’.

Where to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Men's Singles Final Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the French Open 2025. Fans in India can watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming?

Fans also have online viewing options for the French Open 2025. SonyLIV will provide Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on its app and website, but fans will need to have a subscription to watch the same. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website, and fans will require a match pass or a tour pass to watch the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).