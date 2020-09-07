Dominic Thiem and Felix Auger Aliassime will take on each other in the fourth round of the US Open 2020 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the mouth-watering clash, but before that let’s have a look at the head-to-head record and their overall performance in the match. So this is the first time that Dominic and Felix are taking on each other in their careers so obviously there's no head-head record as such for the two of them. Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari, US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women’s Singles Fourth Round Tennis Match?

However, the fans are putting their money on Thiem. Talking about the Austrian tennis ace, he has fired nine aces and he committed only 2 double faults so far in the tournament. Whereas Auger Aliassime has made five aces and committed four double faults. So far in the tournament, Theimhas played a couple of matches whereas Augar has played three. Dominic Thiem conceded one set, while Felix Auger Aliassime dropper one set. Thiem played 38 games less than Auger-Aliassime. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime fourth-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 07 (Monday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has a tentative start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime, Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Thiem and tennis Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime Men’s Singles Fourth-round Match Online in India?

The fourth-round men’s singles clash will also be live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).