Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari will take on each other at the Ashe Arthur Stadium at the Flushing Meadows in the fourth round of the US Open 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the head-to-head record and the preview of the match. The two met each other a couple of times before meeting here at the US Open 2020 and both of them have won one game each against each other. Serena Williams had quite a tough time in the third round as she beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6 and 2-6. Nick Kyrgios Takes a Salty Jibe at Novak Djokovic, Labels Tennis Ace a ‘Joker’ After the Serbian Accidentally Hurls Ball At Lineswoman During US Open 2020.

On the other hand, the 22 ranked Greece tennis ace comparatively had an easier time as the tennis ace had a two-set win over Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1. The American has a 14-4 win-loss record in 2020, 13-3 on hard. Sakkari has conceded 2 set in the tournament to win 55 per cent of the points she played. Sakkari has a 15-8 win-loss record in 2020, 12-6 on hard. Now let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari Women’s Singles Fourth-round Match?

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari fourth-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 07 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has a tentative start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari Women's Singles Fourth-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Djokovic and tennis Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari Women's Singles Fourth-round Match Online in India?

The fourth-round men’s singles clash will also be live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari match online for its fans in India.

