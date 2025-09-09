Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz shared a laugh during a Live TV interview after she accidentally called him 'Jannik'. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka emerged as the men's singles and women's singles champions at the US Open 2025 and they had appeared together for an interview on NBC's Today Show, where this happened. Aryna Sabalenka was speaking about her dancing when she mistakenly referred to Carlos Alcaraz as 'Jannik'. Both the US Open 2025 champions appeared for the Live TV interview while carrying their trophies. Aryna Sabalenka Receives Custom WWE Belt After US Open 2025 Title Win, World No 1 Tennis Star Poses With It, Says ‘Isn’t It Cute?’ (Watch Video).

"I’m terrible at dancing! I always pick the easiest moves just so I look OK. Anyway, I have a TikTok to do with Jann—er, Jann…" the Belarusian said before immediately realising her mistake. Carlos Alcaraz, seated right next to her, jokingly threatened to walk out of the show before they shared a laugh at this incident. "It's nine in the morning," he said, smiling from ear to ear. "Don't worry, OK? It's all good!" he said, in reaction to the hilarious slip-up committed by the US Open 2025 women's singles champion. Carlos Alcaraz Denies Jannik Sinner Back-to-Back Crowns With Spirited Performance To Lift US Open 2025 Title (Watch Video).

Aryna Sabalenka Mistakenly Calls Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik'

Aryna Sabalenka accidentally calling Carlos Alcaraz Jannik on the Today Show Carlos’ reaction: “It’s 9 in the morning. Don’t worry it’s all good” 😂😂😂 (via @TheTodayShow) pic.twitter.com/GNng0GFqb4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz Share a Laugh After Her Hilarious Slip-up

Interestingly, it was Jannik Sinner whom Carlos Alcaraz defeated in the final to clinch his second US Open title and sixth career Grand Slam. Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, got the better of Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) to clinch a second consecutive US Open title. Aryna Sabalenka, with this, became the first woman to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, with his US Open 2025 victory, dethroned Jannik Sinner to become the new world no 1 in men's singles as per the ATP rankings.

