A ‘blast’ like sound rocked Paris on Wednesday morning, which as per the police, was caused by sonic boom due to military jets. When the sonic boom occurred, a French Open 2020 match between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer was going on at Roland Garros. The play was stopped briefly as players heard the ‘blast’ sound. At that time it was unclear what really asked the blast and in a video gone viral, players can be seen reacting after the sound. Paris Explosion-Like Sound: Fighter Jet Breaking Sound Barrier Creates Panic Among People.

"A Rafale (warplane) based at Saint-Dizier, intervening to assist an airliner which had lost contact, was allowed to break the sound barrier to join the airplane in trouble. It broke the sound barrier east of Paris," Army spokesman Colonel Stephane Spet said in a statement. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Looking to Equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam Record.

Watch: Sonic Boom Rattles Tennis Players

However, the play continued after a brief pause. Wawrinka eventually won the match 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to qualify to the third round of the French Open 2020.

Few days back, a knife attack took place outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and the blast caused immediate panic with people calling the emergency services.

