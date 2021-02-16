John McEnroe, seven-time Grand Slam champion in men's singles, celebrates his 62nd birthday on February 16, 2020 (Tuesday). McEnroe has also won nine majors in doubles and a mixed-doubles Grand Slam title. The former World No 1 finished his career with 77 singles and 78 doubles titles –the most combined men’s titles in the Open Era. McEnroe also holds a rare record of attaining the top-ranking in both men’s singles and doubles. Meanwhile, as the former Tennis professional celebrates his 62nd birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about John McEnroe. Serena Williams Cracks Up Netizens With a Poem on ‘Love’ in Tennis Style Ahead of Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Born in Germany to Irish immigrants, McEnroe and his family moved to New York when he was just nine months old. He started playing tennis at the age of eight and turned professional 10 years later. The French Open mixed doubles Grand Slams title in 1977 was his maiden major title win. Rafael Nadal Zapped After Being Subjected to Abuse During His Match Against Michael Mmoh, Officials Boot Out the Fan from The Stands (Watch Video).

John McEnroe was born in Wiesbaden, West Germany to John Patrick and Kay Tresham on February 16, 1959

McEnroe won seven Grand Slam Singles titles (3 Wimbledon, 4 US Open), nine Grand Slam men's doubles titles and one Grand Slam mixed doubles title

He was the first Germany-born player to win the Wimbledon Championship tournament

Post his Tennis retirement, McEnroe turned to music and acting. He acted in few movies such as Mr. Deeds (2002), Wimbledon (2004), You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)

John McEnroe’s career tournament wins of 77 singles and 78 doubles titles is the highest men’s combined total in the Open Era

McEnroe retired in 1992 after years at the top of the rankings in both singles and doubles. He was in the top 20 when he called adieu to the game. McEnroe did come back briefly in 1994 and once again in 1999 but chose to focus on music and even formed a band. In 2006, McEnroe returned once again to the ATP tour to play doubles and even won the sap Open but did not last long.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).