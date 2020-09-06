Naomi Osaka, 2018 US Open champion, will face Anett Konaveit in the fourth round of women’s singles in US Open 2020. Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit fourth-round match will take place on September 7 (Monday) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fourth seed American, Osaka survived a scare to beat young Marta Kostyuk in the third round. She has already dropped two sets in the first three matches while her Estonian opponent has dropped only one. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for where and how to watch the Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit fourth-round women’s single match can scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online details in Hotstar. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask, Twitterati Hail the Former Champion for Her Support Towards BLM Movement.

Osaka and Konaveit have met five times in the past and the American leads the head-to-head records with five wins. Their most recent win was at the Western & Southern Open just a week before the US Open. Osaka lost the opening set before winning the next two in the opening round. Estonian Kontaveit, however, has been in good form at Flushing Meadows. She came back from a set down to beat Danielle Collins in the opening round but had little difficulty in seeing off Kaja Juvan and Magda Linette.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit Women’s Singles Fourth-round Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit match in women’s singles fourth round in US Open 2020 will take place on September 07, 2020 (Monday). The fourth-round clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the game has a tentative start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit, Women’s Singles Fourth-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans can live telecast the Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit fourth-round clash on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit Women’s Singles Fourth-round Match Online in India?

The fourth-round match will also be available for live streaming on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Anett Kontaveit match online for fans in India. Fans can either catch it live either on the Disney+ Hotstar app or on the website.

