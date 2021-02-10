Tennis fans have their eyes on the clock as an exciting clash awaits them. Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Caroline Garcia in the second round match of Australian Open 2021. The encounter takes place at the Melbourne Park on Wednesday (February 9). Third-seed Naomi Osaka has been phenomenal lately is favourite to clinch this game. The Japanese sensation knocked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round and would like to extend her sensational run. On the other hand, 44th-ranked Garcia got the better of Polona Hercog in the opening round but upsetting Osaka would be a daunting task. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia match. Serena Williams Storms into Third Round of Australian Open 2021 After Outclassing Nina Stojanovic.

Notably, the two players have never locked horns before and this will be their first meeting. Although Garcia has proven her mettle at the highest level, Osaka has looked unstoppable in her recent outings. The powerful baseliner tends to dominate oppositions straightway with her penetrating groundstrokes on both sides. On the other hand, the 27-year-old French player also has an impressive free-flowing game but matching up with Osaka’s speed would be a daunting task. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia Women’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia match in Australian Open 2021 first-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Wednesday (February 10). The match has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia women’s singles first-round match online for fans in India.

