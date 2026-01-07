The Australian Open 2026 is scheduled to take place at Melbourne Park from 18 January to 1 February 2026. While qualifying rounds traditionally precede the main draw, the primary action will begin on the third Sunday of the month. The 114th edition of the "Happy Slam" will see defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys return to Melbourne Park. The tournament remains a critical fixture for Indian fans, particularly following the recent rise in interest in doubles and the continued participation of veteran stars. Roger Federer Elected to 2026 Class of International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Australian Open 2026 Venue

The Australian Open 2026 is scheduled to begin on January 18.

Venue: Melbourne Park in Melbourne

Time: 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming in India

Fans in India have multiple options to catch the live action from Down Under. The Sony Sports Network holds the primary broadcasting rights for the Australian Open in India.

TV Telecast: Matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. Coverage is expected to span multiple high-definition channels, including Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5, often featuring multi-language commentary in English and Hindi.

Live Streaming: The entire tournament will be available for digital subscribers via the Sony LIV app and website. The platform will provide live feeds of all televised courts, allowing fans to choose between simultaneous matches.

A record-breaking total prize pool of AUD 111.5 million has been announced, with the singles champions each taking home approximately AUD 4.15 million. Sinner is aiming to become only the second man in the Open Era (after Novak Djokovic) to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

