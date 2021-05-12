Seldom are the times when Novak Djokovic gets annoyed. The Serbian tennis ace mostly holds a smile on his face. However, it was during the match against Taylor Fritz at the Italian Open 2021 that the Serbian ace lost his cool and unleashed his fury at the chair umpire on Tuesday. In the round of 32 game, Novak was heard yelling at the umpire as it started raining heavily by the second set of the match. However, the Serbian did realise his folly and apologised to the umpire. The video of the incident was capture on camera and was then circulated on social media. Novak Djokovic Scandal: Serbian Model Natalija Scekic Claims Being Offered 60,000 Euros To Seduce Tennis Star.

"How much more do you want to play?” Novak questioned the umpire. He added. “I asked you three times and you are not checking anything." Novak later apologised to the chair umpire for his behaviour as the play resumed after a short suspension. The umpire also held no grudges against Novak and accepted his apology. While explaining his frustration, Djoko said that after it a while it got dangerous for movement as they played a couple of pf sets in non-stop rains.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident below:

Talking about the game, Novak Djokovic won the game in straight sets. He won the match 6-3, 7(7)-6(5). During the game, Novak slammed three aces whereas, Taylor had four. The Serbian tennis ace committed one double fault as opposed to four by Taylor.

