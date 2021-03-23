Serbian model Natakija Scekic in shocking revelation has claimed that she was offered 60,000 euros and a holiday to a place of her choice for running an extortion scam designed against the current Tennis number one Novak Djokovic. The model revealed that she was told to secretly film herself seducing Djokovic in a plot to blackmail the married tennis icon. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Miami Open 2021, Citing COVID-19 Restrictions.

Speaking to Svet&Scandal magazine the Instagram model revealed that she was contacted by a guy she met in London and first thought it was regarding a business opportunity but later realized that it was a plot against Novak Djokovic.

‘It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city [of London] and I considered him a serious guy, I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life,’ she said.

‘I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that, He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated,’ she added.

Novak Djokovic is one of the top and the most famous athletes in the world and is the current number one in Tennis. The Serbian has been married to Jelena for seven years now and the couple have two children together – Tara (3) and Stefan (6).

Novak Djokovic started 2021 in style, winning the Australian Open title for a record time. However, the Serbian has pulled out of Miami Open 2021 citing COVID-19 restrictions. Djokovic has now joined Rafel Nadal and Roger Federer in the list of superstars withdrawing from the competition.

