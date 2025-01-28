The first Grand Slam of the year is on, 2025 has started with the exciting Australian Open, the showcase of the best tennis players in the world. Whether it’s the men's or women’s bracket, the Australian Open is one of the most electrifying tournaments of the year, with the world’s best competing against each other for the grand prize: the first Grand Slam of the year.

2025 is no different, with the drama and excitement of such a big tournament already latent. With an exciting quarterfinal round just around the corner, here are some current favorites to win the 2025 Australian Open.

Men’s Bracket (Singles)

Novak Djokovic

Age isn’t a limitation for Novak, he’s proven his worth everywhere he has competed, coming from 2024 where, amongst other big wins, he claimed one of the sport’s biggest accolades: the Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics. The Serbian mastermind is on another level, he has managed to overcome the best of many different generations, becoming the best player in history. Djokovic is one of the favorites to claim the Norman Brookes trophy for the 11th time, a tournament where he has proven to dominate year after year.

Jannik Sinner

2024 wasn’t easy for Jannik Sinner, especially after he supposedly tested positive in a doping test, but the current ATP Nº1 has his eyes set on the Norman Brookes trophy. The Italian is a generational talent who is consistently improving, hence why he’s one of the main candidates to claim the Australian Open, claiming to have no fear and willing to dethrone whoever crosses his path.

Women’s Bracket (Singles)

Iga Świątek

The Polish, Iga Świątek has solidified herself as the top-ranked player in the world. Known for her impressive court coverage and precise hits, she has proven her worth on hard courts, which makes her a clear candidate to win the Australian Open. Although, historically, she has failed to reach the finals, only being able to reach the semifinals on three occasions, 2025 could be the year where he conquers Australia, finally breaking her bad luck in the land Down Under.

Aryna Sabalenka

We know Iga Świątek is good, but Aryna Sabalenka is a fairly close second, as proven by the rankings. A very aggressive player who has managed to consistently perform on hard courts, the Belarusian (who can’t participate with her flag due to the sanctions from the Ukraine-Russia War) is one of the best players in the circuit, and can well pave her way to the top and claim the 2025 Australian Open after clinching a place in the semifinals where she faces Spain’s Paula Badosa on what will be an electric encounter.

Men’s Bracket (Doubles)

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori

The Men’s Bracket, both singles and doubles, could well be dominated by Italy, as we know Jannik Sinner has a great chance of winning the singles bracket. However, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori are also candidates to claim the Doubles Trophy after excellent and consistent performances which have led them into the semifinals. The Italian pairing has shown they can perform under pressure, and they are as close to the final as they can be, only one match away from winning it all.

Women’s Bracket (Doubles)

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniaková

Two fearless competitors, two players who have already proven their worth as the current best female pairing of the bracket, the Czech Siniakova, and the American Twonsend are a formidable force inside the doubles court. Townsend’s aggressive play alongside Siniakova’s incredible technique, consistency, and precision make the pairing the clear favorites to win the tournament and solidify themselves as the best partnership in the circuit.

Mixed Bracket (Doubles)

Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus

The perfect duo, the two Kiwi players who have rapidly emerged as the top candidates to win the trophy, Routliffe and Michael Venus want to clinch the Australian Open to pave their way into the Nº1 position of the mixed circuit. Routliffe’s tremendous net play alongside Venus’ positioning and toughness make the pairing the most well-balanced duo in the tournament, making them clear favorites to win the 2025 Australian Open.

