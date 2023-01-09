The glorious Tennis Grand Slam, Australian Open, is all set to return for its 111th edition in the last fortnight of January 2023. The inaugural Grand Slam of the season will kick off from January 16 and last till January 29. The 2023 edition of the Australian Open will also witness the comeback of Tennis champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb tennis sensation missed the 2022 season of the Australian Open after being expelled from Australia due to his unvaccinated status. Australian Open 2023: COVID-19 Positive Players Can Compete at the Tennis Grand Slam.

The extravaganza of Tennis, Australian Open 2023, will be a three-week showdown. The Women's Singles semi-final of the Australian Open 2023 is scheduled on January 26 (Thursday), whereas the following day will see Men's Singles semi-final on January 27 (Friday). The venue for the Australian Open 2023 will be Melbourne Park. The Women's Singles final and Men's Doubles final will be held on the same day, January 28 (Saturday). Meanwhile, the Men's Singles final and Women's double final are set to take place on January 29 (Friday), which will conclude the first Grand Slam of the year. Australian Open 2023: Venus Williams Awarded Wild-Card Entry For the Tournament Starting in January.

Australian Open 2023 Schedule

January 16 Men’s and Women’s Singles Pre-quarters Begin January 18 Men’s and Women’s Doubles Pre-quarters Begin January 19 Mixed Doubles Pre-quarters Begin January 24-25 Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals January 26 Women’s Singles Semifinals January 27 Men’s Singles Semifinals January 28 Women’s Singles Final January 29 Men’s Singles Finals

The current Australian Open champions of Men's and Women's Singles are Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty. Nadal will look to secure the title and win his 23rd grand slam. While Ashleigh, who took the retirement of late, will not be back to defend her crown. Among Women's singles, the world's number one, Iga Swiatek, is the pre-tournament favourite. India's tennis sensation, Sania Mirza, is also likely to mark her presence in the doubles event.

Australian Open 2023 Match Timings

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), Australian Open 2023 matches will have early morning start. The matches will be played throughout the day with some starting at 10:00 AM, some at 11:00 AM. In afternoon, matches will start at 02:00 PM, 03:00 PM and 05:00 PM as per IST.

Australian Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2023 in India. The Tennis matches will be live across Sony Sports channels both in SD and HD format. The live streaming of Australian Open 2023 will be available on Sony's OTT platform-SonyLIV. So, like always fans can enjoy live coverage of Australian Open 2023 both on mobile and TV.

