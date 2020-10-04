Rafael Nadal will play Sebastian Korda in the fourth round of men’s singles clash in US Open 2020. Nadal, who is chasing a record 13th French Open grand slam title at Roland Garros, is yet to drop a set in the last three rounds and has only lost 19 games heading into the fourth round of the tennis major. His opponent is 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, who has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, venue and match timings in IST details for Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda should scroll down for all information.

Nadal beat Egor Gerasimov, Mackenzie McDonald and Stefano Travaglia in the first three rounds and all in straight sets. Korda, on the other, came through the qualifiers and is the first outside the top 100 ranked players to reach the round of 16 at Roland Garros. He has already beaten the likes of John Isner and Aslan Karatsev on his way to a maiden grand slam fourth-round appearance.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda fourth-round match in French Open 2020 will take place on October 4 (Sunday). The men’s singles match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros and it has a tentative start time of 03:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda fourth-round clash in men’s singles on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for French Open 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the match on Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda French Open 2020 match will also be available for live streaming on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the fourth round clash online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).