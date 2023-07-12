Rafael Nadal is one of the finest Tennis players to have ever played the game. In his illustrious career, the 37-year-old has won a record tally of 22 Grand Slams. However, he has been plagued by injuries more often than in the last year or so. The Spaniard was eying a return at the 2023 French Open, a tournament which he has won 14 times, but unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the same due to his recurring hip injury. Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on Record 23rd Grand Slam Win; Spanish Tennis Legend Writes '23 Is a Number..Impossible To Think About'

Ahead of the 2023 French Open in May, Nadal conducted a press conference where he announced that he would not be available for the entire season and also stated that next year could be his final year in professional Tennis. Also, the star Tennis player revealed his intentions to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nadal’s uncle and former coach Tony Nadal shared some insights regarding his nephew’s recovery and the road ahead. He stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion who is 37-year-old already could find it tough to complete at the highest level. Tony stated that his nephew is eager to return to the court in full fitness but also acknowledged the fact that it would not be easy for ace Tennis star to compete with the best players in Tennis after a prolonged injury lay-off and succeed in the competition.

Tony explained that Rafael would keep getting dropped in ranking as he is out of action, and upon his return, the 14-time Ronald Garros champion would need to compete with the top-ranked players in quick succession. Thus, he would encounter tough games in a short period. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Considers Himself Favourite As He Chases Record-Extending 24th Major Title

While Nadal is recovering from his hip injury, his arch-rival Novak Djokovic is showing his class in Wimbledon 2023 and is just two wins away from a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).