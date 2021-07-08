Roger Federer made a shocking exit from the Wimbledon 2021 after he lost to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Wednesday. With this, a few fans wondered if the Swiss ace will retire from the sport. He was addressed with this question even during the post-match presser to which he said that the goal is to play. With this, all his fans heaved a sigh of relief. This is the first time in the history of Wimbledon that Federer could not win a single game in a set. Who is Hubert Hurkacz? Here’s All You Need to Know About 24-Year-Old Polish Who Knocked Out Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021.

When asked if this will be his last appearance in the Wimbledon to which he said, "I don't know. I really don't know. I've got to regroup." The press further probed him if he will hang his boots from the sport to which he further said, "No, I hope not. ... The goal is to play, of course." But at the same time he said that at his age, one does not know how his body would react. As one may recall, Roger Federer had undergone a couple of knee surgeries and had played only eight games post then. In fact, even in the French Open 2021, he won the third round but withdrew from the tournament.

Federer wanted to listen to his body and wished to prepare for Wimbledon 2021. Federer is still undecided to play in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The fans could be only hoping to see the Swiss ace back in action.

